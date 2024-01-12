Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) vs. Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) Financial Survey

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) and Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Gerdau and Worthington Steel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gerdau 11.27% 16.81% 10.94% Worthington Steel N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Gerdau and Worthington Steel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gerdau 0 4 0 0 2.00 Worthington Steel 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Gerdau currently has a consensus target price of $5.41, suggesting a potential upside of 23.73%. Worthington Steel has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.66%. Given Gerdau’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Gerdau is more favorable than Worthington Steel.

2.6% of Gerdau shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Gerdau shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gerdau and Worthington Steel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gerdau $72.16 billion 0.11 $2.21 billion $0.97 4.51 Worthington Steel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gerdau has higher revenue and earnings than Worthington Steel.

Summary

Gerdau beats Worthington Steel on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gerdau

(Get Free Report)

Gerdau S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets. It also offers flat products, such as hot-rolled steel coils and heavy plates; and resells flat steel products. In addition, the company operates three mines that produce iron ore located in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais. It sells its products through independent distributors, direct sales from the mills, and its retail network. The company was founded in 1901 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Worthington Steel

(Get Free Report)

Worthington Steel, Inc. operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy. Worthington Steel, Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.