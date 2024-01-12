Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $86.06, but opened at $83.90. Gilead Sciences shares last traded at $84.15, with a volume of 1,252,219 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on GILD. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.87.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.74. The company has a market cap of $106.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 121.2% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,188,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,838,000 after buying an additional 56,363 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 346,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,713,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.