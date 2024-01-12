Gradient Investments LLC Buys 200 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth $230,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $129.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.98. General Electric has a 12-month low of $75.67 and a 12-month high of $130.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 3.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.43.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

