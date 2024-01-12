Gradient Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 5.0% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,524 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,455 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 15,364 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.7% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 21,625 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.16% of the company's stock.

NLY opened at $19.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.95. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.30%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.44%.

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $852,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,291,213.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NLY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

