Gradient Investments LLC Grows Position in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 187.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,677 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 148,186 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,907 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 8.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 31.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 22.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AU shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Down 1.2 %

AU opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.26.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

