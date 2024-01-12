Gradient Investments LLC Grows Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 310.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,654 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $34.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.02. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,571,781.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

