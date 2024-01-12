Gradient Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 436.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.8 %

KHC stock opened at $37.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $42.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.54.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,702.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

