Gradient Investments LLC Has $85,000 Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 3,661.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth about $1,189,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,749,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,874,000 after acquiring an additional 654,792 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 19.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 459,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,370,000 after purchasing an additional 75,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,368,000 after purchasing an additional 12,165 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.15.

VICI Properties Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of VICI stock opened at $31.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.35. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $35.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.94.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.46%.

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.