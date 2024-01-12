Gradient Investments LLC Sells 160 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $165.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.65. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The company has a market cap of $150.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.53%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

