Gradient Investments LLC Sells 1,686 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,331,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,739,000 after purchasing an additional 212,945 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 409.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,138,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after buying an additional 27,364 shares during the period.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $29.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.65. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $29.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1413 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

