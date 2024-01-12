Gradient Investments LLC Sells 73 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $249.94 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $261.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.77.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

