Gradient Investments LLC Sells 980,232 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980,232 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 167,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 35,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHM opened at $74.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.22. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.87 and a twelve month high of $76.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

