Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s current full-year earnings is $3.58 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Get Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Stock Performance

Shares of GRP.U opened at $58.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a twelve month low of $45.35 and a twelve month high of $66.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,036.36%.

About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple

(Get Free Report)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.