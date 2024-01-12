Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.75.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HARP. HC Wainwright lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $33.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.
View Our Latest Analysis on HARP
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harpoon Therapeutics
Harpoon Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of HARP stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.20. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $22.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.10.
Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.09) by $2.63. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 893.55% and a negative net margin of 81.68%. The company had revenue of $4.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile
Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; and HPN217 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Harpoon Therapeutics
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 11 best growth stocks to buy now
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- 7 best hotel REITs to buy now
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 6 largest healthcare REITs to buy and how to invest
Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.