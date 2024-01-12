Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HARP. HC Wainwright lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $33.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HARP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 34,578 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 481,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 163,680 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 29.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 47,353 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 32,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $66,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HARP stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.20. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $22.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.10.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.09) by $2.63. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 893.55% and a negative net margin of 81.68%. The company had revenue of $4.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; and HPN217 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

