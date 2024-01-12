HC Wainwright Cuts First Mining Gold (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Price Target to $0.70

First Mining Gold (OTCMKTS:FFMGF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $0.80 to $0.70 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
First Mining Gold Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FFMGF opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11. First Mining Gold has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.17.
First Mining Gold Company Profile
