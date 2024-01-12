Head to Head Analysis: Knife River (NYSE:KNF) & Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) and Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.1% of Knife River shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Vulcan Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Vulcan Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Knife River and Vulcan Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Knife River 0 0 4 0 3.00 Vulcan Materials 0 2 12 0 2.86

Earnings & Valuation

Knife River currently has a consensus price target of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.83%. Vulcan Materials has a consensus price target of $243.21, suggesting a potential upside of 8.40%. Given Knife River’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Knife River is more favorable than Vulcan Materials.

This table compares Knife River and Vulcan Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Knife River $2.53 billion 1.44 $116.22 million N/A N/A Vulcan Materials $7.32 billion 4.08 $575.60 million $6.17 36.36

Vulcan Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Knife River.

Profitability

This table compares Knife River and Vulcan Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knife River 6.62% 16.60% 7.25% Vulcan Materials 10.74% 12.35% 6.18%

Summary

Vulcan Materials beats Knife River on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Knife River

(Get Free Report)

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading. It serves federal, state, and municipal governments for various projects, such as highways, bridges, airports, schools, public buildings, and other public-infrastructure projects. The company was founded in 1917 and is based in Bismarck, North Dakota.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities. The Asphalt Mix segment offers asphalt mix in Alabama, Arizona, California, New Mexico, Tennessee, and Texas, as well as engages in the asphalt construction paving activity in Alabama, Tennessee, and Texas. The Concrete segment provides ready-mixed concrete in California, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia, and Washington D.C. The Calcium segment mines, produces, and sells calcium products for the animal feed, plastics, and water treatment industries. The company was formerly known as Virginia Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Vulcan Materials Company. Vulcan Materials Company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

