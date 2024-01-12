Head to Head Comparison: Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) versus Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Free Report) and Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ebang International and Tokyo Electron

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ebang International 0 0 0 0 N/A Tokyo Electron 0 1 1 1 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

1.1% of Ebang International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Tokyo Electron shares are held by institutional investors. 25.4% of Ebang International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Ebang International has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tokyo Electron has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ebang International and Tokyo Electron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ebang International N/A N/A N/A Tokyo Electron N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ebang International and Tokyo Electron’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ebang International $32.33 million 1.73 -$43.89 million N/A N/A Tokyo Electron $16.35 billion 5.15 $3.53 billion N/A N/A

Tokyo Electron has higher revenue and earnings than Ebang International.

Summary

Tokyo Electron beats Ebang International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ebang International

Ebang International Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, the Bahamas, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services; and engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform. In addition, the company offers fiber-optic communication access devices, including multiprotocol label switching fiber-optic access network devices, multi-service access platform integrated business access devices, and wavelength-division multiplexing fiber-optic devices; and enterprise convergent terminal products, which consists gigabit passive optical network, Fiber to the Room products, passive optical network converged gateways, enterprise cloud gateway devices, industrial Internet of Things access devices, and business enterprise smart wireless access devices. It serves the blockchain and telecommunications industries. The company also operates a cross-border payment and foreign exchange platform. It sells its blockchain products directly, as well as through its website; and telecommunication products under the EBANG brand name primarily through supplier contracts. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems. It also provides plasma etch/ash systems for use in the manufacture of FPDs, as well as inkjet printing systems for manufacturing OLED displays. In addition, the company offers delivery, facility management, and non-life insurance services; sells semiconductor products, board computer products, software, and other electronic components; sells and supports network/storage/middleware related solutions; and develops, manufactures, and sells magnetic annealing systems. Tokyo Electron Limited was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

