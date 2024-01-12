Head-To-Head Review: Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) versus Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT)

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Free Report) and Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund and Horizon Technology Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Horizon Technology Finance $79.19 million 5.69 $21.15 million ($0.02) -675.66

Horizon Technology Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Horizon Technology Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. Horizon Technology Finance pays out -6,596.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund and Horizon Technology Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Horizon Technology Finance 2 1 1 0 1.75

Horizon Technology Finance has a consensus target price of $11.38, indicating a potential downside of 15.87%. Given Horizon Technology Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Horizon Technology Finance is more favorable than Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Risk and Volatility

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Technology Finance has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.6% of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund and Horizon Technology Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund N/A N/A N/A Horizon Technology Finance -2.31% 17.04% 7.31%

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance beats Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes. It seeks to invest in investment grade securities that are rated Baa/BBB or above by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) Massachusetts Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Massachusetts Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on January 12, 1993 and is domiciled in the United States.

About Horizon Technology Finance

(Get Free Report)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries. It seeks to invest in companies in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.