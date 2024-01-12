Head to Head Review: NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE) versus Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV)

NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Free Report) and Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.4% of NuZee shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of NuZee shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Unrivaled Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NuZee and Unrivaled Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuZee $3.11 million 1.00 -$11.80 million ($13.56) -0.19 Unrivaled Brands $52.01 million 0.12 -$188.93 million $0.01 0.81

Profitability

NuZee has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Unrivaled Brands. NuZee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unrivaled Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares NuZee and Unrivaled Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuZee -294.03% -134.06% -103.56% Unrivaled Brands -2.37% N/A -1.16%

Risk and Volatility

NuZee has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unrivaled Brands has a beta of 2.7, suggesting that its share price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NuZee and Unrivaled Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NuZee 0 0 1 0 3.00 Unrivaled Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Unrivaled Brands beats NuZee on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NuZee

NuZee, Inc., a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and food service companies in North America and South Korea. The company provides its products under Coffee Blenders and Twin Peaks brands. NuZee, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

About Unrivaled Brands

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. cultivates, produces, distributes, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products in California, Oregon, and Nevada. It also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities. The company was formerly known as Terra Tech Corp. and changed its name to Unrivaled Brands, Inc. in July 2021. Unrivaled Brands, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

