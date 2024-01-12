Head to Head Review: Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) and Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX)

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) and Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Sage Therapeutics has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immix Biopharma has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sage Therapeutics and Immix Biopharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sage Therapeutics $7.69 million 209.91 -$532.78 million ($10.98) -2.45 Immix Biopharma N/A N/A -$8.23 million ($0.92) -6.72

Profitability

Immix Biopharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sage Therapeutics. Immix Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sage Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Sage Therapeutics and Immix Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sage Therapeutics -5,779.62% -59.46% -54.01% Immix Biopharma N/A -97.97% -85.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Sage Therapeutics and Immix Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sage Therapeutics 0 15 2 0 2.12 Immix Biopharma 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sage Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $41.50, suggesting a potential upside of 54.33%. Immix Biopharma has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 126.54%. Given Immix Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Immix Biopharma is more favorable than Sage Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Sage Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of Immix Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Sage Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 55.9% of Immix Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases. Its product pipeline also comprises SAGE-689 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute GABA hypofunction; SAGE-718, an oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of the NMDA receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, Huntington's disease, Alzheimer's disease, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, schizophrenia, and neuropathic pain. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Shionogi & Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of zuranolone in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; and a collaboration and license agreement with Biogen MA Inc. to jointly develop and commercialize SAGE-217 and SAGE-324 products. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Immix Biopharma

Immix Biopharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease. It has a clinical collaboration and supply agreement with BeiGene Ltd. for a combination Phase 1b clinical trial in solid tumors of IMX-110 and anti-PD-1 Tislelizumab. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

