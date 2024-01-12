Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Heritage Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HFWA stock opened at $20.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $706.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.57. Heritage Financial has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $30.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.92.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $61.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.03 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 9.59%. Analysts predict that Heritage Financial will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 937,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 63,750 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 12.9% during the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 239,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 27,464 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 85.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 31,805 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 58.2% during the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 143,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 52,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

