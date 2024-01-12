Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Stake Boosted by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 45.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,145 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.34% of Hess Midstream worth $6,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,372,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,782,000 after buying an additional 266,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hess Midstream by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,966,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,985,000 after purchasing an additional 659,514 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Hess Midstream by 179,205.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,151,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,496 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hess Midstream by 176.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,139,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,968,000 after purchasing an additional 728,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its stake in Hess Midstream by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 1,056,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,421,000 after purchasing an additional 268,855 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HESM opened at $31.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Hess Midstream LP has a 12-month low of $25.63 and a 12-month high of $33.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day moving average of $30.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.58.

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $363.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.22 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.68%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hess Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

