Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Position Increased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,071,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,099 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.20% of Hormel Foods worth $40,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 94,580.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 126,182,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,075,078,000 after acquiring an additional 126,049,679 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,636,000 after acquiring an additional 547,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,868,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,133 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,472,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,844,000 after acquiring an additional 539,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,529,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,966,000 after acquiring an additional 218,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,892 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $185,421.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,570.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,892 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $185,421.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,570.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $257,576.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,304.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,021 shares of company stock worth $886,454 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 0.4 %

HRL opened at $31.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.05 and its 200-day moving average is $35.92. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $46.95.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 75.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

