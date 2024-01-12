Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,402,583,000 after buying an additional 252,827,976 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after buying an additional 38,495,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,752,321,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after buying an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 742.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,862,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,904,000 after buying an additional 4,285,986 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,229 shares of company stock valued at $11,676,570. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $150.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $354.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.31. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $135.83 and a 1-year high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.41.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

