Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Hydro One (TSE:H – Free Report) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on H. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$38.15.
Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.02. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of C$1.93 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hydro One will post 1.8816425 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.296 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.11%.
In other news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo bought 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$39.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,573.76. Corporate insiders own 47.15% of the company’s stock.
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.
