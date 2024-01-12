IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Holdings Lowered by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.11% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $40,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 98,147.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 156,281,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,489,372,000 after buying an additional 156,122,659 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,192,000 after buying an additional 7,441,162 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,198,000 after buying an additional 97,303 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,592,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,428,000 after buying an additional 214,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,862,000 after buying an additional 66,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,650,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,650,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.88.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDXX stock opened at $558.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $568.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a PE ratio of 57.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $507.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $488.92.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

