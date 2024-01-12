IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires Shares of 9,314 Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $234,118.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,319.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $234,118.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,319.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,880 shares of company stock valued at $23,217,307 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $343.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.13. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.02 and a 12-month high of $357.99.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 31.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SMCI shares. Susquehanna lowered Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Nomura Instinet began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Nomura began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.38.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

