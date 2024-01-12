IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 25,916 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 101,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 25,006 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 424,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $852,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,259 shares in the company, valued at $9,291,213.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 0.2 %

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.30%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.44%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Stories

