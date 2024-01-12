IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.43 Million Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Trimble by 12.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 440,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,796,000 after purchasing an additional 21,426 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRMB opened at $51.50 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $62.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.47.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $957.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.41 million. Trimble had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 12.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $164,312.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 72,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,462.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,925,723.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $164,312.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 72,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,462.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,428 shares of company stock worth $781,087. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

