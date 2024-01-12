IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,362 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VST. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 458,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,597,000 after buying an additional 534,299 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VST shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

VST stock opened at $38.86 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $39.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average of $32.58.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.77). Vistra had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

