IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases New Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,457 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 474.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 36.7% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $558,656.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,145.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $207.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.45 and a beta of 1.47. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $118.92 and a one year high of $230.61.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.33 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 84.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MANH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.33.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

