Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.72.
Infinera Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Infinera by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 28,537 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 34,680 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,836,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,263,000 after purchasing an additional 208,779 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.
About Infinera
Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.
