Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 2,583 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 8,079 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,646,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,342,000 after buying an additional 405,068 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,939,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 15,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 2,316 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $27,838.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,077.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,360 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $28,367.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,348.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 2,316 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $27,838.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,068 shares in the company, valued at $758,077.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,656 shares of company stock valued at $332,425 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DCPH shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jonestrading raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

DCPH stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $22.76. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.48.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.41% and a negative net margin of 127.92%. The company had revenue of $43.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

