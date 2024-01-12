Inspire Investing LLC Buys 115 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 84.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PPG. UBS Group raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.19.

Shares of PPG opened at $146.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.32 and a 1 year high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 43.55%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

