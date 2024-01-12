Inspire Investing LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 43.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,456,000 after purchasing an additional 728,597 shares during the last quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter worth $21,890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,729,000 after buying an additional 379,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 871,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,867,000 after buying an additional 288,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International Trading Down 3.0 %

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $47.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $823.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.84 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

View Our Latest Report on CMP

About Compass Minerals International

(Free Report)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.