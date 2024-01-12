Inspire Investing LLC Has $364,000 Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in BorgWarner by 59.1% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 369.2% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 55,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 43,971 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 6.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BWA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.91.

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $34.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.65. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.19%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

