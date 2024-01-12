Inspire Investing LLC Has $364,000 Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,431 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.82, for a total value of $166,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,313,575.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $184.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.00 and a 1 year high of $202.14. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.96.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $580.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.07 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 16.31%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

