Inspire Investing LLC Invests $354,000 in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAT. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 640.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 18.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 544.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $23.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.27. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $29.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.52.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

