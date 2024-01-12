Inspire Investing LLC Lowers Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 38.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the second quarter worth about $48,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 107.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter.

Cinemark Stock Performance

NYSE CNK opened at $13.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.98. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $874.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.61 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark upped their target price on Cinemark from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cinemark from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Cinemark from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

About Cinemark

(Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Stories

