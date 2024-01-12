Inspire Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after buying an additional 62,400,056 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 13,107.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,634,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,950,859,000 after buying an additional 32,387,593 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 54,632.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,856,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,127,241,000 after buying an additional 18,822,033 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $510,085,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,468,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,495,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739,560 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $65.87 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $67.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.34, a PEG ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.96.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.92%.

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,969.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,969.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $1,806,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,260.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock worth $11,557,940 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.96.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

