Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 1,731 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 68.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 147.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1,680.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Price Performance

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $23.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.08.

Insider Transactions at Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,726.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $93,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,726.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Perry A. Bernocchi sold 19,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $361,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,081,506.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,470 shares of company stock worth $880,924. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Further Reading

