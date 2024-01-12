Inspire Investing LLC Takes Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $671,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Bruker in the third quarter worth $266,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Bruker by 58.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 15,137 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Bruker by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of BRKR opened at $71.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.17. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $53.79 and a twelve month high of $84.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.41 and a 200 day moving average of $66.39.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. Bruker had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

