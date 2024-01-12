Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 132.5% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $19.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average is $18.98.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
