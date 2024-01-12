Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 99.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797,057 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 798.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $95.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1 year low of $80.32 and a 1 year high of $99.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.99.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

