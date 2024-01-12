Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 11,300 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 126% compared to the average daily volume of 5,003 put options.

In other news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $203,622.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 409,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,806,135.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $5,868,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $203,622.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 409,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,806,135.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 439,216 shares of company stock worth $10,241,051 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Confluent by 53,625.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,388,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,072,000 after purchasing an additional 27,337,082 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Confluent by 1,059.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,354,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806,700 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in Confluent in the first quarter worth about $92,207,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter worth about $105,594,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Confluent by 96.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $22.46 on Friday. Confluent has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average is $28.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 0.70.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative net margin of 62.06% and a negative return on equity of 50.81%. The company had revenue of $200.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Confluent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Confluent from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.27.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

