Investors Purchase High Volume of Toro Put Options (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,176 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,709% compared to the average daily volume of 65 put options.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $165,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $165,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,399 shares of company stock valued at $729,874. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Toro by 135.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toro during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toro during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Toro during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Toro Trading Down 1.6 %

TTC opened at $89.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.75. Toro has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $117.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.51.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Toro had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $983.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Toro’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toro will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TTC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Toro

Toro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.