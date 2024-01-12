Investors Purchase Large Volume of EchoStar Call Options (NASDAQ:SATS)

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 9,949 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 803% compared to the average volume of 1,102 call options.

In related news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $37,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in EchoStar in the 4th quarter valued at about $488,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EchoStar by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,049,000 after acquiring an additional 33,451 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in EchoStar by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 474,254 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 39,575 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in EchoStar by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in EchoStar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $686,000. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SATS stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average is $15.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.71. EchoStar has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $24.80.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $413.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.00 million. EchoStar had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 3.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that EchoStar will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SATS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet cut shares of EchoStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

