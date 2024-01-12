Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 359,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,635,000 after purchasing an additional 71,031 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 16.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.90. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.09 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is -288.87%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Iridium Communications from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet downgraded Iridium Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 706,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,162,813.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

