iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $101.24 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $84.94 and a one year high of $102.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.72 and a 200-day moving average of $96.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.962 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

