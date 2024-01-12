iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Advisor Partners II LLC

Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 337.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,334 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $95.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.36. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

